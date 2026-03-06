Harry Styles debuts music video for 'American Girls'

Harry Styles is out with the music video for "American Girls," a track off his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

In the visual, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Harry filming a cinematic music video, including working with stunt people; riding a motorcycle and driving a car on a soundstage; and simulating explosions.

"'I’ve known you for ages'/ it’s all that I’ve heard/ My friends are in love with American girls/ I’ve seen it in stages all over the world/ My friends are in love with American girls," he sings on the track.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Harry said the song was inspired by watching his friends get married.

"It's actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways," he said. "I watched my three closest friends get married. And actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something truly fulfilling in a way that isn't like as shiny and on paper as exciting as like ... you know, watching them get married, I was like, 'I'm single, so I'm having all the fun.'"

“And ‘American Girls’ is actually about watching them get married and like, you know, there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with," he added. "But I think watching them do that and seeing that it doesn't come without any uncertainty, it doesn't come without any risk.”

On Friday, Harry also shared a carousel of photos from the making of the new album, seemingly revealing that he completed it on June 25, 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.