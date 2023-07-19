Harry Styles goes to the circus in new "Daylight" video

Harry Styles performs some death-defying stunts in his new video for "Daylight."

The video features Harry strolling through the setup of a circus or carnival, which appears to be staffed entirely by women. One female performer does a knife-throwing act with Harry as a target, while another one puts him in a cabinet for a magic trick.

Another performer shoots him out of the cannon; after that happens, Harry, wearing a yellow leotard and wings, flies around for a bit. He's also seen walking on a high wire, riding a bicycle and riding a horse. The clip ends with him falling off the high wire.

"If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you," he sings in the Harry's House track. "You'd be the spoon/Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you."

Back in May, Harry and his pal James Corden did a skit where they filmed a $300 video for "Daylight" in a Brooklyn apartment. It goes without saying that this new one has a slightly higher production value.

