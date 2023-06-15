Harry Styles helps fan with baby gender reveal onstage

Harry Styles helped a fan do their baby's gender reveal at his June 14 show at Wembley Stadium in London.



According to TMZ, Harry spotted the fan named Cicely in the crowd holding a sign asking him to reveal her baby's gender. He was down to do it, so she handed him a black balloon with the words "boy or girl" written on it.



After building the suspense a bit — and telling the crowd "I don't know if I'm ready!" — Harry popped the balloon to reveal pink confetti. Cicely's having a girl.



As the crowd cheered, Harry blew a kiss to the fan before continuing on with the show.

On Twitter following the show, Cicely thanked everyone who helped get Harry's attention and wrote , "it’s only fitting to make her middle name Love now," after Harry's Love on Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.