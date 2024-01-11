Harry Styles picture book for preschoolers coming next month

Una Woods/Silver Dolphin Books.

By Andrea Dresdale

It's never too early to introduce your kid to the joys of Harry Styles fandom.

picture book about Harry aimed at children ages 3 to 5 is coming February 6. Called Have You Heard of? Harry Styles, it's tells the story of Harry's career and his stardom via interactive elements like flaps and wheels. Kids can manipulate them to get Harry to play different instruments, put on his stage clothes and more.

The text is about as basic as it comes: "Harry loved to sing when he was growing up. He started his career in a talent show. Harry was in a band called One Direction. What music do YOU like?"

The board book, from Silver Dolphin Books, follows the company's previous book Have You Heard of? Dolly Parton.

And if your kid wants something more challenging, you can check out Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, which came out last year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

