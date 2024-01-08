'Harry's House' and 'folklore' added to 'Rolling Stone''s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list

On the final day of 2023, Rolling Stone published an update to one of its most popular features, the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. It now includes some of the biggest pop albums released in the past few years.

Taylor Swift's Harry Styles' Harry's House, Olivia Rodrigo's Beyoncé's The list, which was most recently updated in 2020 , was compiled by asking more than 300 music industry people and critics for their list of their top 50 albums. Among the new additions are albums that have been released since 2020:'s folklore ' Harry's House,'s SOUR and's Renaissance

Rolling Stone praises Harry's House for being "a vibrant, playful, vividly emotional song cycle about searching for different kinds of home." It ranks #491.

Regarding SOUR, the publication notes, "Her flawless debut is packed with hits ... but Rodrigo pours her heart out about her teenage blues." It ranks #358.

As for folklore, Rolling Stone pronounces it a "masterpiece" and "a radical detour into autumnal folk intimacy," with some of Taylor's "most vivid melodies and richest lyrics." It ranks #170.

Beyoncé' s "Renaissance," which just came out last year, shows the star "at her joyous peak" and "her thrilling best," notes Rolling Stone. It ranks #71.

The top 10 on Rolling Stone's list, meanwhile, hasn't changed: Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On is still #1, followed by albums by, in descending order, The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac, Prince and the Revolution, Bob Dylan and Lauryn Hill.

