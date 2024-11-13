Hear Ariana Grande sing Glinda's big number 'Popular' from 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande is here to help you be "Popular."

The pop star's version of the, well, popular song from the Wicked musical, which will appear in the forthcoming film adaptation, arrived online Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Kristin Chenoweth first made the song famous when originating the role of Glinda, which Ariana is now playing, on Broadway in 2003.

The song is about Glinda deciding to help her unpopular roommate, Elphaba — originated by Idina Menzel on the stage and played by Cynthia Erivo in the movie — become more popular.

Wicked fans were also treated to Erivo's version of the song "The Wizard and I" the same day.

In the song, Elphaba sings about meeting the Wizard and having her whole life change as she teams up with him to form "Oz's favorite team."

Wicked flies into theaters on Nov. 22.; the soundtrack is released the same day.

