Here's how Justin Bieber's 'Go Baby' could help save a life

Justin Bieber just might save your life.

The American Heart Association posted on Instagram Monday that his Swag track "Go Baby" has the perfect tempo for performing CPR, at 120 beats per minute.

“Bieber is back!” the AHA wrote. “And this new song could help you save a life with hands-only CPR.”

“If you see a teen or adult collapse, remember two simple steps: Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of @lilbieber’s ‘GO BABY,’” the organization explained.

Justin co-wrote the track about his wife, Hailey Bieber. “That’s my baby, she’s iconic/ iPhone case, lip gloss on it,” he sings.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.