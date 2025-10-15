Here's why you won't see Justin Bieber's son's face online

Justin Bieber has posted many photos of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, on Instagram, but they never show the 1-year-old boy's face. Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife and Jack's mom, is explaining their decision.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Hailey says, "Until your child can understand it and it's possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way." She also says she wants to earmark the $1 billion she received for the sale of her Rhode beauty line to Elf cosmetics for Jack's future.

“I want to preserve that for my son’s future,” she says. “It’s an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it. I would like to invest it wisely.”

The Wall Street Journal also asks Hailey if she's worried that Sephora shoppers will now compare Rhode to Rare Beauty, the brand owned by Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. While she doesn't initially answer that question, later in the interview Hailey says, "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that."

Asked if her Rhode deal and the release of Justin's new albums Swag and Swag II have "detracted from negative attention" she and Justin receive, Hailey says, "No. But we're both really finding our voices of who we are and, I believe, both really walking authentically in what it is we actually want to be doing."

Justin's single "Daisies" recently topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. It's his 11th #1 on the chart, tying him with Bruno Mars for most #1 hits on that tally by a solo male singer since it came into being back in October 1992.

