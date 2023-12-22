He's in the army, but BTS' Jimin still released a song and video for ARMY

BIGHIT Music

By Andrea Dresdale

BTS star Jimin began his military service earlier this month, but he still managed to give the group's loyal fans, known as ARMY, the Christmas gift of a new single and video.

The track, "Closer Than This," is dedicated to ARMY, and the video features footage of him writing and recording the song, as well as scenes of the many highlights of BTS' 10-year career.

In a statement, Jimin's record label says the song "conveys Jimin's sincere appreciation and love for his fans ... offering a sense of assurance and comfort with a promise that 'even if we're temporarily apart, we're always together.'"

As previously reported, all seven members of BTS are now performing their mandatory military service, and plan to reconvene in 2025.

