Hey, Taylor: Your boyfriend Travis is now a 'Billboard'-charting artist, too

Maybe Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won't be co-writing songs with her like her last boyfriend did, but at least he can boast that he's now a bona fide Billboard-charting artist.

Travis and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, have debuted at #2 on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart and at #5 on the publication's Digital Song Sales Chart with their new holiday song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

The song is a remake of The Pogues' classic "Fairytale of New York," and features Jason and Travis singing an altered version of the song with lyrics referring to themselves and inside jokes about the City of Brotherly Love. The track appears on A Philly Special Christmas Special, which is due out December 1.

The album, credited to Jason and Eagles offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, includes 10 covers of holiday favorites, like Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." There's also an original song by Jason called "Santa's Night." Several other Eagles appear on the album, as does Philly native and R&B legend Patti LaBelle.

Proceeds from vinyl sales of the album will go to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Last year, a similar album raised $1.25 million for charity.

