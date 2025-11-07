Hilary Duff drops 'Mature,' her 1st new single in a decade

Hilary Duff has officially dropped new music for the first time in 10 years, and this is what millennial dreams are made of.

The singer debuted her new single, "Mature," on Thursday night to an immediate influx of fanfare gushing over the upbeat pop-rock tune.

"'Mature' speaks to my mature self calling my not so mature self on the phone many years ago, and she's letting her know we landed softly," Duff wrote in the caption of an Instagram post alongside a video teaser for the music video.

"This was a brief time with a lover that left me with so many questions," she continued. "It felt like a good place to start. How are we feeling… Mature?"

In the video Duff sings and dances onstage in a shimmering gold dress to an empty auditorium, as another version of herself watches and sings from the seats below.

"She looks like all of your girls, but blonder/ A little like me, but younger," the chorus echoes over a blend of synths and guitar licks, amid flares and moody disco-ball lighting.

The full video, directed by Lauren Dunn, amassed nearly half a million views on YouTube in under 14 hours and reached #20 on the trending music chart.

The Younger actress, 38, who is also a mother of four, last released music in 2015 with the album Breathe In, Breathe Out, which she worked on with her now-husband and producer Matthew Koma.

Koma also co-wrote Duff's new single along with Madison Love.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.