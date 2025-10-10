At hometown NYC show, Sombr brings out Sam Smith for surprise duet

It was a full-circle moment for Sombr Thursday night in New York City.

At the hometown concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17, Sombr brought out a special guest: Sam Smith, who's currently doing a residency in Brooklyn, NY. The two duetted on Sam's hit "Not the Only One," but there was a specific reason for that.

Before they started singing, Sombr showed Sam a video of himself at age 14, singing "Not the Only One" as part of his audition for LaGuardia High School, a famous performing arts school in New York. "All I wanted to do was be like you," Sombr told Sam.

"I love you so much," Sam responded. "I love you!" Sombr replied. "Anyways, we're gonna sing that f****** song!"

Sombr posted the performance to his Instagram Story, captioning it, "New York night one. Thank you so much. I love you. And I love @samsmith."

Sombr plays the same venue again on Friday night.

By the way, Sombr, born Shane Boose, did get into LaGuardia, which is also known as the Fame school, but dropped out to pursue his music career after releasing his song "Caroline" in 2022.

