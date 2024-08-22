Hot Girl Gig: Megan Thee Stallion to host 2024 VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion is ending her Hot Girl Summer in a huge way: She has just been announced as the host of the 2024 Video Music Awards, following Nicki Minaj's two-year reign as emcee.

This will be Meg's first time ever hosting an award show, but she has previously hosted Saturday Night Live and served as co-host for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Aside from hosting, Meg, who has won two VMAs, is up for another five this year. They include Best Hip Hop for "BOA" and Best Collaboration for the GloRilla-assisted "Wanna Be."

With additional details on the show coming soon, it remains to be seen whether she'll perform some of her tunes.

Meg's gig as host comes after Minaj hosted the 2023 show. She also emceed the 2022 show alongside Jack Harlow and LL COOL J.

The 2024 VMAs will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 11, airing live from New York’s UBS Arena.

