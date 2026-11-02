How to buy a house with friends

Neighbors Bank reports that co-owning a home with friends or family can make homeownership more affordable, but it requires clear communication and legal agreements.

Buying a home doesn't have to mean purchasing with a spouse or doing it alone. More people are considering to buy with a close friend, sibling or another unmarried relative as home prices and mortgage costs make homeownership more challenging, Neighbors Bank reports.

This arrangement, known as co-ownership, can help make buying a home more affordable by allowing multiple people to share the down payment, monthly mortgage payment and ongoing housing expenses. But sharing such a significant financial commitment also requires careful planning, honest communication and legal protections. Whether you're considering buying a house with friends, a romantic partner, or another trusted family member, here's what you need to know before taking the next step.

What Is Co-ownership?

Co-ownership means two or more people purchase and legally own a property together. Each co-owner has an ownership interest in the home and shares responsibility for the mortgage if they're all listed as borrowers.

People choose co-ownership for many reasons, including:

Splitting the down payment and closing costs

Qualifying for a larger mortgage by combining incomes

Sharing monthly housing expenses

Building equity instead of renting

Purchasing a multi-generational or shared living arrangement with siblings or relatives

Inheriting a property as a co-owner

Co-ownership can work well when everyone has similar financial goals and expectations. However, because everyone has a financial stake in the property, it's important to discuss responsibilities before making an offer.

Co-ownership vs. Co-signing

Co-owning a home and co-signing a mortgage are often confused, but they're very different arrangements.

Table defining co-owner vs. co-signer. (Stacker/Stacker)

Neighbors Bank



For example, if two friends purchase a home together and both are listed on the title and mortgage, they're co-owners. If a parent signs a mortgage only to help their child qualify but isn't listed on the deed, they're a co-signer.

It's also important to understand that not all loan types allow both scenarios. For example, USDA loans do not allow non-occupant co-signers. This is because anyone who is a part of a USDA loan purchase must occupy the home as their primary residence.

Pros and Cons of Owning a House with Friends

Like any major financial decision, co-owning a home has advantages and disadvantages.

Table listing pros and cons of owning a house with friends. (Stacker/Stacker)

Neighbors Bank

Many successful co-ownership arrangements come down to preparation. Setting expectations early and creating a clear plan can help prevent misunderstandings later.

Steps to Buying a House With Friends

1. Prepare Financially Together

The first step to buying a house with friends is making sure everyone is financially prepared. Each buyer should openly discuss with each other:

Credit scores and credit history

Income and employment stability

Existing debts

Savings for the down payment and closing costs

Emergency savings

Monthly budget

If multiple people are applying for the mortgage, lenders typically review each borrower's financial profile. They'll consider everyone's income, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and credit history.

One important detail to understand is that lenders generally use the lowest qualifying middle credit score among borrowers for pricing purposes. That means one person's lower score could affect the mortgage interest rate or loan options available.

Everyone listed on the mortgage is also legally responsible for making the payments. If one owner stops paying, the lender can still pursue the other borrowers for the full payment.

Discuss these responsibilities before beginning the home search so there are no surprises later.

2. Decide on the Type of Ownership

Before closing, you'll need to decide how you'll legally hold title to the property. Holding title refers to how a property is titled and who legally owns it. It determines each person's ownership rights and what happens if an owner dies or wants to sell.

Two of the most common options are:

Tenants in Common (TIC)

With tenants in common, each owner holds an individual ownership interest that can be equal or unequal. For example, one friend might own 60% while another owns 40%.

Each owner can generally sell or transfer their ownership interest independently, and their share becomes part of their estate when they pass away. This option often works well when owners contribute different amounts toward the purchase.

Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship

With joint tenancy, each owner has an equal ownership interest. If one owner dies, their share automatically transfers to the surviving owner(s) rather than going through probate. This arrangement is common when co-owners want ownership to transfer automatically after death.

A real estate attorney can explain which ownership structure best fits your situation and state laws.

3. Get Preapproved for a Mortgage

Mortgage preapproval gives you a clearer picture of how much home you can afford before you start shopping. During preapproval, a lender reviews financial information such as:

Income

Employment

Credit

Assets

Debts

If multiple people will be on the loan, the lender evaluates each borrower to determine qualification.

Different mortgage programs have different eligibility requirements:

VA loans are available to eligible Veterans, service members and certain surviving spouses. All borrowers don't necessarily need to be eligible Veterans, but loan eligibility rules vary depending on the borrowers involved.

USDA loans require the property to be in an eligible rural area and borrowers must meet household income limits.

FHA loans offer flexible credit requirements and allow multiple borrowers.

Conventional loans may provide more flexibility for different ownership situations, depending on the lender.

Getting preapproved can help you understand your options before you start shopping.

4. Draft a Co-ownership Agreement

A written co-ownership agreement is one of the most important steps in the process. While friends may trust one another today, putting expectations in writing can help prevent disagreements later.

Many buyers work with a real estate attorney to create a customized agreement. There are also online templates that can serve as a starting point, though professional legal advice is often worth considering for such a significant investment.

Your agreement should address topics such as:

Each person's ownership percentage

Down payment contributions

How mortgage payments will be divided

Responsibility for utilities, taxes, insurance and maintenance

How repair costs will be shared

Decision-making for renovations

How disputes will be resolved

What happens if someone loses a job or can't make payments

When and how someone can sell their ownership interest

An exit strategy if one owner wants to move

Planning for difficult situations before they happen can make them much easier to navigate.

5. Set a Homebuying Budget

Once you’re preapproved and have a plan in place, you can start looking for homes with more confidence. Preapproval helps show what you may be able to borrow, but that number should be the starting point for your conversation, not the only thing that guides your home search.

Before touring homes, talk through what monthly payment feels comfortable for everyone. Remember to look beyond the purchase price. Your monthly housing costs may include:

Mortgage principal and interest

Property taxes

Homeowners insurance

HOA fees, if applicable

Utilities

Routine maintenance

Repairs

Shared savings for unexpected or emergency costs

This step is especially important when you’re buying with a friend or relative because each person may have a different comfort level with monthly payments, savings and risk. One buyer may be comfortable spending up to the full preapproval amount, while another may want more room in their budget for emergencies, travel, family needs or future plans.

It can also help to agree on a maximum offer amount before you shop. That way, if you find a home you love, everyone already understands the financial boundaries. A clear budget can make it easier to decide when to move forward, when to negotiate and when to walk away.

Not sure where to start? A home affordability calculator can help you estimate a comfortable price range based on your income, debts and down payment.

6. House Hunt and Decide on the Property

With your budget in place, talk through what each person needs, wants and is willing to compromise on before you start touring homes.

Location

Commute times

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Future resale value

Property condition

Maintenance needs

HOA fees, if applicable

You'll also want to choose a real estate agent who understands your group's goals and communicates well with everyone involved. It’s a good idea to talk to several agents with all the buyers to figure out the best fit for everyone’s needs.

Keep your loan program's property requirements in mind during the search. For example, VA, FHA and USDA loans all have minimum property requirements that the home must meet before financing can be approved.

7. Complete the Underwriting Process

After your offer is accepted, your mortgage application moves through underwriting. This is the lender’s detailed review to confirm that the buyers, loan and property meet the program’s guidelines.

When more than one person is listed on the mortgage, the lender reviews each buyer’s financial information. This may include:

Income and employment

Credit history

Existing debts

Bank accounts and other assets

Funds for the down payment and closing costs

The lender will also review information about the home, including its appraised value and whether it meets the loan program’s property requirements.

It’s common for an underwriter to request updated documents or ask questions about information in the application. That doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong. It may simply be part of confirming the details before final approval.

To help keep the process moving, each buyer should respond promptly to requests, keep financial documents organized and check with the lender before making a major financial change. This could include opening a new credit account, financing a large purchase, moving a large amount of money or changing jobs.

Because everyone’s information is part of the same application, a delay involving one buyer can affect the timeline for the entire group. Agree on how you’ll keep one another updated, while continuing to send personal financial documents directly to the lender.

Once the lender has everything needed and any remaining conditions are cleared, the loan can receive final approval and move toward closing.

8. Close on the House

Closing is the final step before becoming homeowners.

During closing, you'll typically:

Review your Closing Disclosure, which outlines your final loan terms, monthly payment and closing costs. Complete a final walk-through of the property. Sign the mortgage and ownership documents. Pay your down payment and closing costs. Receive the keys after the transaction is finalized.

Review all ownership documents carefully before signing the final documents to ensure the title reflects the ownership structure you selected.

9. Keep Homeownership Running Smoothly

Closing on the home is only the beginning. Successful co-ownership depends on following the agreement you established before purchasing. That includes staying current on:

Mortgage payments

Property taxes

Homeowners insurance

Utilities

Repairs

Routine maintenance

Regular communication is equally important. Scheduling occasional check-ins about finances, maintenance and future plans can help everyone stay on the same page.

It's also healthy to maintain your friendship outside of homeownership. Spending time together that isn't focused on bills or repairs can help preserve the relationship that made co-owning possible in the first place.

Is Mortgage Co-ownership the Right Choice?

Buying a home with a friend or relative can be a smart path to homeownership, but it isn't the right fit for everyone.

Co-ownership may make sense if you:

Have a strong, trusting relationship.

Share similar financial habits and long-term goals.

Communicate openly about money.

Have stable income and employment.

Are comfortable making joint financial decisions.

Have a clear written agreement in place.

On the other hand, if your timelines differ significantly – for example, one person expects to relocate in a year while the other plans to stay for a decade – you may want to reconsider or create a detailed exit plan before moving forward.

Ultimately, buying a house with a friend is as much about communication as it is about finances. When everyone understands their responsibilities, plans for the future and puts agreements in writing, co-ownership can provide an affordable path toward building equity and achieving homeownership together.

This story was produced by Neighbors Bank and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.