How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Tampa by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.17

--- Florida average: $3.12

- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

- Year change: -$0.17 (-4.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.41

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

- Year change: -$0.32 (-8.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.70 (6/14/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08