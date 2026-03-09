How gas prices have changed in Deltona in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Daytona Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.

Deltona by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.54

--- Florida average: $3.49

- Week change: +$0.65 (+22.6%)

- Year change: +$0.44 (+14.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.81

- Week change: +$1.10 (+29.8%)

- Year change: +$1.14 (+31.0%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.72 (6/11/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $2.92

#2. Oklahoma: $2.97

#3. Missouri: $2.99

#4. Arkansas: $2.99

#5. Mississippi: $3.00

#6. Tennessee: $3.04

#7. North Dakota: $3.04

#8. Nebraska: $3.04

#9. Louisiana: $3.04

#10. Alabama: $3.05

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.20

#2. Washington: $4.63

#3. Hawaii: $4.52

#4. Nevada: $4.21

#5. Oregon: $4.21

#6. Alaska: $3.92

#7. Arizona: $3.86

#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59

#9. Michigan: $3.58

#10. Illinois: $3.52

