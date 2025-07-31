How much house $1 million buys you in North Port

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in North Port. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
11582 Gleaming Ter, Venice
- Price: $999,990
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,144
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 11582 Gleaming Ter, Venice on Redfin.com
12353 Auburndale Ct, Venice
- Price: $990,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,563
- Price per square foot: $386
- See 12353 Auburndale Ct, Venice on Redfin.com
18033 Foxtail Loop, Venice
- Price: $974,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,898
- Price per square foot: $336
- See 18033 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
11622 Gleaming Ter, Venice
- Price: $949,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,562
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 11622 Gleaming Ter, Venice on Redfin.com
6242 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port
- Price: $944,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,074
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 6242 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port on Redfin.com
18534 Foxtail Loop, Venice
- Price: $925,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,021
- Price per square foot: $306
- See 18534 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
18057 Foxtail Loop, Venice
- Price: $924,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,506
- Price per square foot: $369
- See 18057 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
19825 Bridgetown Loop, Venice
- Price: $899,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,052
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 19825 Bridgetown Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
19832 Bridgetown Loop, Venice
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,598
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 19832 Bridgetown Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
19821 Montenero Way, Venice
- Price: $894,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,280
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 19821 Montenero Way, Venice on Redfin.com
13652 Classico Ct, Venice
- Price: $889,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,365
- Price per square foot: $375
- See 13652 Classico Ct, Venice on Redfin.com
20296 Bandera Pl, Venice
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,319
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 20296 Bandera Pl, Venice on Redfin.com
17542 Foxtail Loop, Venice
- Price: $874,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,029
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 17542 Foxtail Loop, Venice on Redfin.com
6522 Pimlico St, North Port
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,299
- Price per square foot: $380
- See 6522 Pimlico St, North Port on Redfin.com
12410 Cinqueterre Dr, Venice
- Price: $870,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,285
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 12410 Cinqueterre Dr, Venice on Redfin.com
12557 Galapagos Ct, Venice
- Price: $864,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,374
- Price per square foot: $363
- See 12557 Galapagos Ct, Venice on Redfin.com
17150 Albatross Rd, Venice
- Price: $853,922
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 17150 Albatross Rd, Venice on Redfin.com
17336 Sandpearl Rd, Venice
- Price: $849,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,394
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 17336 Sandpearl Rd, Venice on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.