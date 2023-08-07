How Taylor Swift's "seven" ended up in 'Heartstopper' season 2

If you watched Heartstopper season two on Netflix over the weekend, you may have heard Taylor Swift's folklore song "seven" playing at a pivotal moment in the final episode of the queer teen drama. Turns out, Taylor personally offered up the song for use in the show.



In response to a fan on social media who speculated that the show paid "big bucks" for the song, music supervisor Matt Biffa revealed, "No, she just thought the scene was beautiful and we were then able to make it work."



"Seven" begins playing during a scene in which Tara and Darcy, played by Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, share a loving moment, and continues through a scene of their friend group enjoying a fun night together after prom.



One fan replied to Biffa, "so you mean THIS heartstopper scene with 'seven' by taylor swift in the background that highlights sapphic love and absolute queer joy, she was willing to get less money because she thought it was beautiful and her song would be perfect for it????"

To which he responded, "'Sometimes art is more important than $$$ :)"

