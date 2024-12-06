Hozier releases new song 'Hymn to Virgil' off deluxe '﻿Unreal Unearth'﻿ album

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Hozier has released a new song called "Hymn to Virgil."

The track is included on the deluxe version of the "Take Me to Church" artist's 2023 Unreal Unearth album, dubbed Unreal Unearth: Unending. The 26-song collection combines the original record with its companion Unheard and Unaired EPs, the former of which includes the #1 hit "Too Sweet," plus various other recordings from the Unreal Unearth era.

You can listen to "Hymn to Virgil" and all of Unreal Unearth: Unending out now.

Hozier will wrap up 2024 with a performance on Saturday Night Live, airing Dec. 21.

