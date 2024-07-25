Ice Spice talks Taylor Swift, "Karma" and Matty Healy in new 'Rolling Stone' interview

When Taylor Swift asked Ice Spice to jump on a remix of "Karma," fans immediately brought up the fact that Taylor's former boyfriend Matty Healy had made comments about Ice that some considered offensive. But according to the rapper, she didn't know about it at the time.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Ice says she's still a "huge fan" of Healy's The 1975, noting that she was "late as f***" to the controversy. "I didn't know about it until like a month after or something like that," she says. "He apologized multiple times, but I didn't realize how big of a deal it was to other people."

"I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess," she continues. "I wasn’t angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that.”

As for Taylor, Ice says she stood in her closet "hysterically crying" after her manager called to tell her that Taylor wanted her on the "Karma" remix. Ice says she now considers Taylor to be her "closest celebrity friend," and ignores comments about how Taylor was just trying to align herself with Ice for some kind of clout.

“Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” Ice says. “Taylor f**** with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

