ICYMI: Taylor Swift trumps The King of Rock & Roll

Taylor Swift rang in 2024 by kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce at a party after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a New Year's Eve day match-up. But she also saw out the year by setting one more record on the Billboard charts.

When her album 1989 (Taylor's Version) racked up a fifth non-consecutive week on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, it brought her career total weeks at #1 on that particular chart to 68. That's counting all the weeks that 13 of her albums have spent on top since her career began.

And that means Taylor has surpassed none other than Elvis Presley for the record for the most weeks at #1 for a solo artist: The late King of Rock & Roll spent 67 weeks at #1 from 1956 to 2002.

Only The Beatles have more weeks at #1: They've spent 132 weeks on top.

Starting with Fearless in 2008, all of the albums that Taylor has released have reached #1, including the four re-recordings she's done since 2021.

