I'll take some 'GUTS,' "Hot to Go!" Chappell Roan joins Olivia Rodrigo at LA show

Hey, world, meet a Midwest Princess with GUTS.

Chappell Roan, who opened for Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS tour from February through April, joined Liv onstage Aug. 20 during her concert at the Intuit Dome on Inglewood, California. According to Variety, Olivia told the crowd that Chappell is "one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I've ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I'm so excited because she's gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time."

The two then performed Chappell's hit "Hot to Go!" and of course, they performed the signature dance as well.

Chappell and Olivia both have the same musical collaborator: Dan Nigro.

Olivia's series of concerts at the Intuit Dome ends on Aug. 21, and then she'll head to Asia and Australia for a run of shows there, starting in September. Chappell will do several shows in Europe starting Aug. 31 in Germany.

