Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and wife finalize divorce

Imagine Dragons' singer Dan Reynolds is officially back on the market: His divorce from wife Aja Volkman has been finalized, People reports. Volkman filed for divorce 11 months ago.

The two cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split, according to court documents, People reports. They'll share legal and joint custody of their four kids: 11-year-old daughter Arrow; twin daughters Coco and Gia, 6; and son Valentine, 4.

The two married in 2011, but announced in April 2018 that they were breaking up. Later that year, Reynolds revealed that he and Volkman had reconciled; Valentine was born in 2019. They split up again in August 2022.

In addition to being married, Reynolds and Volkman have worked together musically. In 2011, they released a joint EP under the name Egyptian, and Volkman has also co-written songs with Reynolds.

Since separating from Volkman, Reynolds has been linked to actress Minka Kelly. They were most recently seen together in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons have seemingly been teasing new music. Their most recent album is the 32-track Mercury, which was released in two parts over 2021 and 2022. They also put out a single called "Children of the Sky" in 2023 for the Starfield video game.

