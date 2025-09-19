Is Adele's name in the mix for the Super Bowl?

While Taylor Swift has been rumored to be playing the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl, there's reportedly at least one other global superstar's name in the mix.

Insiders tell Page Six that Adele has been "approached" to play the show and has been "in talks," though she hasn't actually been booked. Adele's fiancé Rich Paul is a top sports agent, and she's attended the Super Bowl before, but at the time, she said she was only going to see Rihanna, who was playing halftime that year.

According to Page Six, Adele was first invited to perform at the Super Bowl back in 2016, but she said no, telling fans that the halftime show is "not about music," and adding, "I can't dance or anything like that."

The halftime show performer is usually announced in September, and is chosen by Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL. Miley Cyrus is another artist whose name has been mentioned for the gig.

Super Bowl 60 is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.