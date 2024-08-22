Is an Olivia Rodrigo tour film coming? Signs point to yes

Olivia Rodrigo just closed out a six-night run of shows in Los Angeles, which marked the end of the U.S. leg of her GUTS World Tour. But if you didn’t get to see it, it seems that a concert film might be in the future.

That's based on the fact that fans who attended the Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 shows saw signs posted around the arena that stated the show was being photographed and filmed. And according to fan-shot footage, Olivia held up a sign at the end of the Aug. 21 show that read, "Thanks for watching."

Other fans noted that at both shows the tank top Olivia wore during the encore had the same message: "Liv Laugh Love." She's changed the message on the tank top every night throughout the tour, but wearing the same tee will allow whoever is editing this alleged film to seamlessly cut between footage from both nights.

The GUTS World Tour officially ends in October in Australia. The next batch of shows start in Asia in September.

