Is Dove Cameron dating Måneskin singer Damiano David?

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

We don't know if Dove Cameron is "Beggin'" for a declaration of love from Måneskin singer Damiano David, but the two sure do look cozy together in a series of photos published in an Italian magazine.

The magazine, Chi, posted pictures of the singer/actress and the Italian rocker holding hands and kissing each other while hanging out at Australia's Bondi Beach.

Dove's debut album, Alchemical — the first part of a two-part project — is dropping on Friday. She says the album features songs she wrote "during a period of deep healing and space to process that i had never given myself." The video for her song "Sand" came out earlier this week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

