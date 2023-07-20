Is Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" video an Easter egg for her new era? Mark Ronson thinks so

Dua Lipa's latest single, "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, was co-written and produced by Dua's pal Mark Ronson. Mark's also been lucky enough to hear some of Dua's forthcoming album, and he thinks the video for "Dance the Night" hints at what her next era is going to sound like.

Like Dua's 2020 album Future Nostalgia, "Dance the Night" is an upbeat, disco-flavored track. While speaking to Vulture, however, Mark seems to imply that she might be moving away from the dance floor with her next album.

"I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible," he reveals.

Mark then mentions Dua's video for "Dance the Night," which starts with a behind-the-scenes look at Dua getting ready to shoot it. Later, a huge disco ball falls from the ceiling and smashes into pieces. Dua proceeds to dance around it, but at some point, it disappears.

At the end of the clip, Barbie director Greta Gerwig calls for another take and says, "Where's the giant disco ball? We need to find it to do the next one." Cut to a shot of the broken ball outside the studio, sitting on top of a car.

Mark seems to believe that the whole thing is a metaphor. "I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?" he explains. "This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next."

There's no word on when Dua's next era will arrive — or whether or not we'll need a disco ball to enjoy it.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.