Is Lorde teasing a surprise Glastonbury set?

Aotearoa Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals Fiona Goodall/Getty Images (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Will Lorde be celebrating the arrival of her new album at Glastonbury?

The "Royals" star posted an image on her Instagram Story capturing an aerial view of the U.K. mega festival's Woodsies stage. Notably, the Woodsies set schedule lists an act TBA performing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Lorde's upcoming record Virgin drops that same day. It includes the singles "What Was That," "Man of the Year" and "Hammer."

Lorde will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Virgin in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!