Is Selena Gomez really dating Benny Blanco?

Just days after fans speculated Selena Gomez was dating producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, the singer seemingly confirmed the two are a couple in a series of responses to Instagram comments.

First, Selena commented "Facts" under a celebrity gossip account with a headline that read, "Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating producer Benny Blanco." Then, Selena commented on a fan account that had posted a picture of the two together. The photo, taken at her birthday party earlier this year, was posted by Selena and shows her wrapping her arm around Blanco.

Selena's comment was: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

That led to her series of replies on the same account, as captured by Comments By Celebs. Responding to one fan who criticized her choice, Selena wrote, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

When another fan claimed that Blanco "was shading" Selena "years ago," she wrote, "Lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Selena also posted a photo on her Instagram Story that shows her leaning against the shoulder of someone who looks very much like Blanco. She posted another photo of a hand — presumably her own — wearing a ring with a diamond-studded letter "B."

Given that Selena is usually extremely private about her love life, many fans speculated that these comments were very out of character for the star, and some wondered if she'd been hacked. ABC Audio has reached out to a rep for Selena for comment.

Selena has worked with Blanco, who's also worked with her ex Justin Bieber, on and off since 2015's "Same Old Love."

