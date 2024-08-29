Is Taylor Swift releasing a novel?

Take this with a grain of salt, but a U.K. tabloid claims that Taylor Swift may be preparing to add "author" to her already impressive resume.

The Sun claims that Taylor might be planning to publish a novel she wrote when she was a teenager. Called A Girl Called Girl, it's about a mother who wishes her daughter was a son. Taylor has said in the past that she wrote the book after having an "epiphany" that she would become a novelist.

According to The Sun, in 2015 Taylor trademarked the name of the book, but she recently registered a new trademark that covers merchandise for it, as well as audio versions, which the paper claims may indicate that she's thinking of releasing it.

However, considering that Taylor also supposedly has a deal to direct a feature film, she's still working on her re-recordings project, she's not done with her Eras Tour and she has a lot of football games to attend this fall, it's hard to believe she'd decide to get involved with another project.

Then again, this is Taylor we're talking about, so you never know.

