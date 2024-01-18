Is *this* the title of Justin Timberlake's new album?

By Andrea Dresdale

Fans think they've figured out what Justin Timberlake's next move is.

First, JT wiped his Instagram, and then, he announced a one-off free show in Memphis, Tennessee. Now, he's posted cryptic clues on his Instagram feed in the form of several mysterious photos. One of them is a photo of a rectangular object inside a car that reads "EITIW."

According to Billboard, fans believe the acronym stands for "Everything I Thought It Was," which they think is the name of Justin's new single or album. Fans on Reddit found a trademark application filed for that particular phrase, as well as for something called Everything I Thought It Was…A Sonic Film.

There's also a photo of a "missing" poster turned upside down. It says: "Missing: Have You Seen This Man? Justin Timberlake: Age: Infinity; Height: Feels like 10′ tall; Weight: Up; Eyes: Precision; Hair: Depends." There's a phone number that spells out "TIMBERLAKE" and a TikTok account called @JTCommunity, where you can hear snippets of two new songs: "Selfish" and "Sanctified."

When JT does announce the new album, it'll be his first since 2018's Man of the Woods.

