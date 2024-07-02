Is "Training Season" over? Dua Lipa goes Instagram official with actor Callum Turner

Based on paparazzi photos of them kissing and cuddling, Dua Lipa has been dating actor Callum Turner for six months — but she's finally hard-launched the relationship on Instagram.

In a post about her experience at England's Glastonbury Festival, Dua included a photo of herself and Callum lying on the grass, smiling and looking into each others' eyes. "dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual," she captioned the post.

The singer and the Masters of the Air actor were first linked in January, when they were seen together at the premiere of the Apple TV+ show in London. Since then, they've been spotted together at dinners, at after-parties, at the Time100 Gala and walking together in New York City.

Dua was previously in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid; last year she was linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

