It's a craving, not a crush: Watch Billie Eilish's "LUNCH" video

Along with her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish is feeding fans with the video for "LUNCH."

The clip finds the "bad guy" artist dancing in a variety of outfits against a background of shifting colors as she bounces along to the song's bassline and lyrics like "I could eat that girl for lunch."

You can watch the "LUNCH" video, which Eilish directed herself, streaming now on YouTube.

HT ME HARD AND SOFT, Eilish's third album and the much-anticipated follow-up to 2021's Happier Than Ever, is out now. Billie will launch a North American tour in support of the record in September.

