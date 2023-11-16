Jack Harlow to perform at 'AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!' free concerts in Houston

Jack Harlow is going all in when it comes to football in the next few months.

The "Lovin On Me" singer will perform during halftime at the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show next week, and he's just been booked for a series of free concerts during the College Football National Championship in January.

Jack will be one of the performers at this year's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, which takes place January 5-7 at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium in the lead-up to the championship, set for January 8.

Jack will perform January 6, along with Latto. The January 7 show will feature country stars Jake Owen, Jon Pardi and Megan Moroney. As for January 5, that'll be KIDZ BOP.

Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 6 p.m. CT each day at Shell Energy Stadium, but you'll need to preregister for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app to receive a concert QR code. You'll then show your code to get a wristband the day of the concert. All the details are at CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

