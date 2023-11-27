Jack Harlow tops 'Billboard' Hot 100 with “Lovin on Me”

Jack Harlow may be vanilla, baby, but he's also #1 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His standalone single "Lovin on Me" has reached the top spot for the week of December 2. This marks Jack's third top ranking on the chart, after his collaboration "Industry Baby" with Lil Nas X in 2021 and "First Class" in 2022. It makes him the third artist to have leading songs over the last three consecutive years, following Taylor Swift and Drake.

Speaking of Taylor, she has two songs on the chart herself. Though the calendar says November, it's still a "Cruel Summer" — that song comes in at #2 — while the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track "Is It Over Now?" falls to #9.

Thanksgiving's come and gone, which means Christmas classics like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" and Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" have re-entered the chart at #4 and #8, respectively.

Rounding out this week's chart is Doja Cat with "Paint the Town Red" at #3, SZA with "Snooze" at #5, Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything" at #6, Tate McRae's "Greedy" at #7 and Tyla's "Water" at #10.

