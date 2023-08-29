Jason Derulo co-starring in new romantic thriller podcast 'Underwater'

Jason Derulo has landed a starring role in a romantic thriller, but — plot twist — it's not a movie, it's a podcast.

Variety reports that Jason and Alexandra Shipp, who plays Writer Barbie in the Barbie movie, will co-star in Underwater, a podcast described as a "neo-noir romantic thriller." The podcast is being produced by Warner Music Group's in-house podcast network, so it'll also feature new music from Jason.

Underwater takes place at a luxury resort on an island and follows a couple, Nico and Ana, whose relationship is "threatened by lies and deception," according to Variety. Apparently, Nico is on some kind of secret mission, while Ana has her own secrets to hide.

In a statement, Jason says, "As an artist, I've always believed that music and storytelling go hand in hand, shaping emotions and connecting people in unique ways. Podcasting provides an opportunity to delve deeper into the storytelling experience, and Underwater intertwines new music with all of the drama, thrills and romance of the story itself."

The first two episodes premiere October 21 wherever you get your podcasts; new episodes will follow every Tuesday.

