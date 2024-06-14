Jason Derulo and his son are spending Father's Day 8,000 miles from home

Jason Derulo plans to spend Father's Day with his 3-year-old son, Jason King, but they're not going to hang around the house — they're spending the day 8,000 miles from home.

It turns out that Jason has a show June 15 in the United Arab Emirates, so little Jason will be tagging along. "Yeah, he's coming to Dubai with me," Jason tells ABC Audio. But while they may be in an exotic place, Jason says what they'll actually do on the day will be a bit low-key.

"Honestly anything chill," Jason said when asked to describe his preferred Father's Day activities. "Y'know, us fathers, we're a little more simple when it comes to Father's Day, so I mean, anything really. I like eating, so any time there's food involved, I'm a happy man."

But Jason doesn't have to bring his son all the way to Dubai to see him. Because he just signed up to do a Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire at the Venetian, he can fly back home to L.A. after the show, or just have Jason King with him in Vegas for a few days.

"Whether he's with me [in Vegas] or I go back and sleep at the house, it just makes for me spending more time with him," says Jason.

Jason's next Las Vegas shows are June 28 and June 29.

