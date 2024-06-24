Jason Derulo says his Las Vegas residency is "The Best Show Ever"

Jason Derulo's newly launched Las Vegas residency at the Voltaire Club at the Venetian Hotel & Resort continues June 28 and 29. The tagline for the production is "The Best Show Ever," but why? Jason says it's because it's so unique.

"It's just really, really action-packed, it's in your face. There's no show like it," he tells ABC Audio. "And to me, the combination of showmanship, musicianship and theatrics, I don't think that any other show has a better combination than we have. And then when you add the hits on top of it, it just becomes an all-around special experience."

The show features Jason performing hits like "Whatcha Say," "In My Head," "It Girl" and "Want to Want Me," along with a troupe of dancers that includes Les Twins, the French duo who are best known for working with Beyoncé. Because Voltaire only seats 1,000 people, Jason tells ABC Audio it allows him to stretch the limits of his performance.

"Being able to play with all corners of the room, it just became like a huge playground for me ... I wanted to utilize every single inch," he explains. "When you look at the walls, even when you look at the ceiling, every part of that room is a spectacle."

In between his Vegas dates, Jason will continue to perform all over the world, but he kinda wishes he could stay put in Sin City for a longer stretch of time.

"Definitely wish I could be in Vegas all the time," he laughs. "It's a big world out there and people want to see me all over. There's worse things in life, you know, I think I'm blessed."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.