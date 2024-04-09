Jason Derulo's new "Spicy Margarita" video is part 1 of 4-part saga starring Michael Bublé

On April 8, Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé dropped the video for their joint single "Spicy Margarita." The video ends with a "To Be Continued" note, and Jason told ABC Audio a few months ago there are actually four parts to the saga, with Michael co-starring in all of them.

According to Jason, the saga revolves around a stone with some kind of mysterious power. He told ABC Audio, "Michael plays a club owner who is also a performer within his club, and these guys bring him a stone of some sort and ... they're trying to sell it to him, and he's like, 'What is this thing, dude?'"

"I don't want to tell you what happens next, but he plays a really kind of likable villain," Jason continues. "And it's an overarching story that surrounds this stone that holds these powers."

While the "Spicy Margarita" video signals that Michael's character isn't a nice guy, so far we haven't seen this mysterious stone — and Jason also hinted there's murder going on. We'll have to wait for the next installment, but Jason says he really enjoyed working with Michael on the project.

"It's just been a lot of fun getting to know him, getting know how he ticks and the other side of him as well, you know, because he's a riot," says Jason.

"I didn't know whether he was going to be the quiet one in a room or the loud one in the room. He's definitely the loud one in the room," Jason says. "It's just really been kind of a really fun, fun process."

