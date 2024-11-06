Jason Derulo's son is his most trusted music critic

Jason Derulo is opening up about his most trusted critic.

The singer appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, where he said his 3-year-old son, Jason King, previews all of his new music before it gets released.

“Yeah, he’s the new A&R," Jason said.

He also explained kids are great critics because they tell the truth.

“Sometimes you gotta let your kids do the work because they don’t know how to lie yet, so they going to keep it real," Jason said.

This honesty goes towards more than just music, it seems.

“If you like, ‘Bubba, what you think of about this outfit?’ he be like, ‘Nah, uh-uh,' " Jason said. “But if you ask a random person, they’re going [to] be like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s cool.’"

Jason shares his son with his ex, Jena Frumes. The three of them wore matching Toy Story costumes for Halloween this year -- with Jason dressed as Woody, Frumes as Bo Peep and their son as Buzz Lightyear.

