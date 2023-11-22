Jason Mraz earns top score on 'Dancing with the Stars'' Taylor Swift Night

It felt like a perfect night to celebrate the music of Taylor Swift on this week's episode of Dancing with the Stars, with the season 32 cast performing routines set to some of the pop star's biggest songs.

In addition to tackling their regular routines, the six remaining celebrities and their pro partners also went head-to-head in dance relays in the hopes of earning themselves extra points for their overall score.

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore — who also choreographed Swift's Eras Tour — joined the judging panel this week as a guest judge. Moore also put together the opening number to this week's episode, which saw DWTS pros perform a stunning routine set to Swift's song "Love Story."

Reality star Harry Jowsey, a fan-favorite competitor, said farewell to the ballroom this week.

He and partner Rylee Arnold earned a 30 for their rumba to Swift's song "August," and that score remained unchanged after they lost the dance relay — a jive to "Shake It Off" — to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

Singer Jason Mraz and Marvel star Xochitl [SOH-chee] Gomez topped the leaderboard this week.

Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach earned their first perfect score of the season for their Argentine tango to Swift's song "Don't Blame Me." Thanks to winning the dance relay against Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev — a cha-cha to "Lavender Haze" — they received three additional points to bring their total for the night to 43.

Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 38 for their quickstep to Swift's song "Paper Rings." Thanks to winning the dance relay against Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov — a Viennese waltz to "Lover" — they received three additional points to bring their total for the night to 41.

