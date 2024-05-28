Jelly Roll praises Lainey Wilson as an "angel on earth" for success of "Save Me"

Jelly Roll has taken to Instagram to rave over Lainey Wilson, his duet partner on his hit "Save Me."

The song, which recently won the two singers a major honor at the ACM Awards, appears on Jelly's current album, Whitsitt Chapel. Jelly wrote on Instagram Tuesday, "I wrote this song from the depth of my soul. I've always said that music can change the world. One song at a time."

He adds, "Thank you Lainey Wilson. You are an angel on earth. Your hard work is inspiring but even more inspiring is how you anchor yourself in your family. You are the perfect partner for this song. No matter how big or small you have showed up for me every time I’ve asked."

"Whether it was a dive bar or a morning TV show, you showed up with a smile no matter how much it inconvenienced you because you knew the power of this song and how it could HEAL!" he continues. "Thank you - you truly are my sister , I’d go to war beside you if it ever came down to it ... this song would not be what it is without you!"

