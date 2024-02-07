Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly to mentor, perform on new 'American Idol' season

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Andrea Dresdale

Fresh off his Grammy nod for Best New Artist, Jelly Roll is heading to American Idol. Joining him is Tori Kelly, a fellow Best New Artist nominee who got her start on the show way back in season nine.

Entertainment Tonight reports that both artists will be featured on Idol's upcoming 22nd season on ABC as guest mentors and performers. ET reports that their segments will be taped at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai'i, where the contestants perform on the beach for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

During her initial run on the show in 2010, Tori made it to Hollywood Week. That season's winner was Lee DeWyze. Tori has since gone on to release multiple albums, win two Grammys and voice a character in the Sing movies. She released an EP, tori, last year.

American Idol season 22 premieres Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

