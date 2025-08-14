Jessica Simpson will perform 1-night-only show in Las Vegas in November

Since the release of her first original music in 15 years — the Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP — Jessica Simpson has not announced a tour. However, she's just scheduled a one-night-only show in Las Vegas.

The concert, Jessica Simpson: Live in Las Vegas, will take place Nov. 8 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A presale starts Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Other presales start Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Monday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the second part of Jessica's project, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, is due Sept. 4.

Coincidentally, Jessica's sister, Ashlee Simpson, is performing at the Voltaire club at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas Aug. 29 and 30.

