Jessie J does 'last show before I go and beat breast cancer'

Jessie J revealed earlier this month that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer and needs to undergo surgery. But she went out with a bang on Sunday, performing to thousands of fans at London's Wembley Stadium as part of Capital's Summertime Ball festival. It was the first time she'd performed at the annual event in 11 years.

Jessie posted video of her performance on Instagram, in which she's seen telling the crowd, "This is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer."

"So it's so special to me, you have no idea. I feel so special to be from the U.K., to be an honest person and say how you feel," she continued. "It's the most special thing and I'm so grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career ... my son. My partner, my parents."

She added, "We are so lucky, we have so much to live for, so much joy, so much, so many things to do."

Jessie captioned the video, "One of my favorite shows I have ever done in the past 15 years of this beautiful crazy life of mine. Wow ... I will never forget that moment ever. I am so lucky to feel that support. And anyone else going through cancer right now. I am sharing it with you. I’m throwing hands at my cancer and yours."

Later, Jessie shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself on the way home from what she said was her "final doctors appointment before my surgery," adding, "feels oh so real now."

