Jessie J reveals breast cancer diagnosis, plans for surgery

Jessie J has enough of a sense of humor to laugh about the fact that she was diagnosed with breast cancer right before she put out a single called "Living My Best Life."

In an Instagram video, Jessie, who recently announced a North American tour, said that before she released her song "No Secrets" in April, she learned she had "early stage breast cancer."

"I'm highlighting the word 'early.' Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early,'" she continued. Later, she joked, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

"To get diagnosed with this, as I'm putting out a song called 'No Secrets,' right before putting out a song called 'Living My Best Life,' which was all pre-planned before I found out about this," she noted. "I mean, you can't make it up."

Jessie added that she decided to reveal her diagnosis because, she said, "I know how much sharing has helped me in the past with other people giving me their love and support and all their own stories."

The "Price Tag" singer then noted that after her performance in the U.K. on June 15, she's going to "disappear for a bit to have my surgery," promising that she's going to "come back with massive t*** and more music."

Jessie joking captioned the video, "No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life?'" She added, "your girl needs a hug."

Among the stars sending Jessie support in the comments were Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis.

Over the years, Jessie has suffered a minor stroke and a miscarriage, and she's also been diagnosed with an inner-ear disorder, as well as with OCD and ADHD.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.