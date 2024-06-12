Jin from BTS has completed his mandatory military service

BTS Army, rejoice.

Band member Jin has successfully completed 18 months of military service and will be officially discharged from active military duty on June 12.

This makes him the first member of BTS to be discharged from the military. J-Hope will follow him next, finishing his service on Oct. 17. All of the members of the band are set to finish their required service by June 21, 2025.

While fans have been advised to refrain from visiting the site to avoid overcrowding, they can celebrate Jin's return and the 11th anniversary of the band's debut at an event on June 13.

One of the event's two sessions is called Jin’s Greetings. It'll feature a meet-and-greet with Jin, and is described as "a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist, and is expected to last about three hours," according to BigHit Music.

