Joe Jonas admits he was "so jealous" when Nick joined 'The Voice'

he Jonas Brothers got real about sibling rivalry on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

While discussing the competition they've faced with each other over the years, Joe admitted he was jealous when Nick was chosen to be a judge on The Voice. He says he found out while at a Fleetwood Mac concert.

"As they were playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide,'" Joe said.

“It was bittersweet,” he added. “I'm super happy for him but I'm also bummed cause, like, 'I wanted that f****** gig!'"

For context, Joe previously served as judge on Australia's version of The Voice, so he felt he should've gotten the U.S. job, as well.

Nick also revealed during the Armchair episode that he and Joe auditioned for the same role in Wicked, but neither of them got it.

