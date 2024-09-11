Joe Jonas' divorce from Sophie Turner is finalized

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce a year after their split.

A final judgement in the divorce case between the Jonas Brothers singer, 35, and the Game of Thrones actress, 28, was issued Sept. 6, 2024, according to a court docket viewed by ABC Audio.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Sept. 5, 2023, after four years of marriage, stating in the court filing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The filing also called for "shared parental responsibility" of their two daughters and revealed there was a prenup in place.

Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts after the divorce filing, saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they added at the time.

In October 2023, the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement of their two children after mediation as they navigated the legalities of their split.

Joe is set to release his solo album Music For People Who Believe in Love on Oct. 18. In a recent interview with Billboard, Joe seemed to shut down any speculation that the album would include songs about his divorce by saying, "I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast.

"I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids," he added. "I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here.”

Since the couple split, Sophie has moved on with English aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.