Joe Jonas reveals pooping his pants onstage was not his most embarrassing moment

Joe Jonas recently revealed that he once pooped his pants onstage, but it turns out that isn't even what he considers his most embarrassing onstage moment.



In a new Q&A with Vanity Fair, he shares the moment while quizzing his brothers. "What's the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?" he asks Nick and Kevin.



They both reply with the time he "s*** his pants," but Joe declares that "incorrect" and says his most embarrassing moment occurred when he fell on national TV.



The moment he's referring to happened during the Jonas Brothers' American Music Awards performance in 2007. At the beginning of the performance, the brothers stood behind glass panes which then shattered as they made their entrance -- but Joe tripped and fell flat on his face. However, he quickly got up and went on with the performance.



"That was embarrassing at the time," he said. "Now I don't really care, because it's happened many times since."

